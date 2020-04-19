Explosive beef erupts between A-Plus and NPP’s Kofi Ofosu with ‘serious’ threats

Anti-corruption campaigner who is also a musician-turned-politician Kwame A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng has declared “war” on the New Patriotic Party’s Kofi Ofosu Nkansah warning he will “squeeze and deal with him”, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Kofi Ofosu who heads the Accra Digital Centre as its Managing Director and is hoping to represent the Asante Akyem Central constituency in Parliament in 2020 allegedly attacked A-Plus on Facebook which provoked A-Plus.

Only about a week ago, A-Plus embarrassed “loud-mouthed” Presidential Staffer Nana Hesse Ogyiri on facebook by releasing a secret phone call in which the presidential staffer was selling out his colleague Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe. All these followed an attack on A-Plus by the Nana Hesse who has since moved on in silence without rebutting A-Plus any further.

In the case of Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, it is unclear what the specific issue between he and A-Plus is.

“In fact, my next target for today was Kofi Ofosu! … Kofi Ofosu you were my target for today oo. I wanted to do something to you today. I wanted to tell you something. It is either you don’t know about yourself or you have forgotten. When I squeeze you and I know you will have respond, then I will deal with you!” Kwame A-Plus said on his online Aplus TV.

According to Aplus, he has compiled all the NPP social media guys folders one by one and will deal with them. He disclosed that he was one of the people who put together a framework for social media with Dr. Bawumia and his ate aide Kwabena Boadu at a time “these small small boys” were “sleeping”

“I have done everyone’s folder one by one… You people say you are guys sitting on Facebook small small boys. The time me and Dr Bawumia and Kwabena Boadu were sitting at Holy Trinity at Sogakope planning how to do social media you were asleep … You say you are guy. NPP has come to power and you come to Facebook and say you are the one who can attack Aplus. I have done everyone’s folder folder folder folder… I am waiting for the one who will say fi … You are lucky …Say fi and see what will happen” he threatened.

Opening the video, A-Plus said people who advise him to tone down his anger are wrong.

“Me I don’t have time for nonsense, I don’t have time for fooling. See let me tell you something… people call me and tell me when I record live video I should not act as if I am angry. They say ‘people will say you are angry… something is paining you’. Yes a lot of things are annoying me… Yes a lot of things annoy me in this country, I am angry.”

