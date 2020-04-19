Cargo truck carrying passengers intercepted at Nkwanta South

Police at Nkwanta South in the Oti region have intercepted a cargo truck which was transporting travelers and also loaded with other items heading towards the Northern region.

The driver tried to outsmart security personnel stationed at various checkpoints but the police intercepted the truck through strict checks conducted in the Nkwanta South municipality.

Detective Chief Inspector SK Gavor confirmed the incident and said: “We had information that some people were packed in a cargo truck from heading towards Nkwanta-Kpassa so we stopped the truck.”

He added that the police had tasked the Municipal Health Directorate to conduct a surveillance medical checks on the passengers whether or not they have been infected with the deadly coronavirus disease.

Source: pulse.com.gh

