Here Is the Best Graduating Student of UCC who had a CGPA of 3.9 (out of 4)

Best Graduating Student in the 53rd Congregation, University of Cape Coast sweeps 4 awards

“Learning never exhaust the mind” as said by a wise man. This saying challenges optimists and change making minded people who want to challenge the status quo.

As students the main objective of many is to study and just pass examinations but this graduating student from the University of Cape Coast has made it clear that you can achieve whatever you desire with determination and necessary actions.

Master Isaac Mensah, a newly graduated student from the University of Cape Coast has been adjudged the overall best graduating student. Isaac Mensah swept three other awards and recognitions for his mind-blowing academic performance.

As the overall best graduating student, he had 3.94 (out of 4.00). He studied Bachelor of Education, Science. He once won the Hall Master’s award for the famous Casely Hayford (CASFORD) Hall. He also won the Chancellor’s Prize for the Overall Best Graduating Student.

Rumours has it that, surprisingly, Master Isaac Mensah is married with two kids.

People has been asking how in this world would a married man have the peace of mind to study for this apex award?

Truth be told, the peace of mind to study is 80% of students performance but other factors alo matters. Isaac has a high IQ with eidetic memory.

Kudos to Isaac and soar high in your professional arena.

