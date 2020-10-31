See how an egg seller arranged her eggs that got people talking, did she apply physics?

The internet has seen so many interesting stuffs but what this woman has done is way beyond creativity
Social media users, especially ghanaians never cease to amaze us with amazing and seldom happenings since the out break of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Two days ago INHOCENTNEWS posted and discovered a talented mason who changed and converted an abandoned poly tank into a modern wash room (just by the way).
This woman was spotted on the streets of Accra selling eggs, YES, there are a lot of egg sellers around Accra but this creative seller seemed to applied physics in the arrangement of her eggs.
The arrangement is indeed an eye Cathy one, some social media users are applauding her for her creativity and others are also worried because she may ‘run’ at lost with just a limb on a stone.
I was personally amazed when I saw the woman but she was carrying her pan comfortably with no fear of them falling off.
The pictures are interesting to watch, below are the pictures;
