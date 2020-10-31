The 15 Best Male Senior High Schools In Ghana

Education is very important in the lives of every individual.Ghana has persistently stood out among other West African countries and as well as established countries when it comes to providing excellent education.

The educational system in Ghana is divided into 3 phases:The basic education, secondary education and tertiary education.

In this article,you will get to know some 15 best male senior high schools you can find in Ghana;

• St. Augustine’s College

This school was named after St. Augustine of Hippo. It is an all-male Roman Catholic second cycle school which is located in Cape coast,the central region of Ghana. The school started at Amissano, a village near Elmina, in 1930 and was established to serve as a training college and a seminary.

A lot of notable alumni in Ghana from this school are doing very well their respective chosen fields. This includes Michael Essien ( Footballer), Ben Brakoh ( Highlife Musician), James Gardiner ( Ghanaian Actor), Eddy Kae (Musician), Sammy Awuku (Politician), Nathaniel Attoh, Paa Kwesi Nduom and others.

• Mfantsipim Senior High School

Mfantsipim was established by the Methodist church in 1876 to foster moral, intellectual and spiritual Growth during the times Ghana was called the Gold Coast.

The motto of the chool is ” Dwen hw3 kan ” which literally means “Think and look ahead “.

• Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School

The Presbyterian boys Shs was founded in 1938 under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church during which Ghana was Known as the Gold Coast. ” PRESEC ” is an all-male boarding school located at legon, Accra.

• Bishop Herman College

” BIHECO ” as it is popularly called can be located at Kpando in the Volta region.The school was established in 1952 and was the first secondary school to be established by the Roman Catholic in the Volta region.

• Accra Academy Senior High School

The school was founded in 1931 as day school and was significantly enlarged by boarding facilities in 1939. In the year 1950, the school obtained the status as Government-Assisted School and 1981 as Completely developed Senior Secondary School.

Accra Academy is locate at Bubuashie, near Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region

• St. Peter’s Boys Senior High School

St. Peter’s boys is a roman Catholic boys’ senior high school in the Eastern region of Ghana.The school was established in 1957 by the divine word missionaries. The school is located in the town of Nkwatia kwahu.

• Prempeh College

Prempeh college was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman traditional council, the British colonial Government, the Methodist Church Ghana and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The motto of the school is ” Suban ne Nimdee ” literally translated as ” Character and integrity “.

• St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School

This school was established in 1952 and is located at Cantonments in Accra.The motto of the school is Veritas Liberat (the truth shall set you free).

• Adisadel College

Adisadel College, popularly known as “ADISCO”, is an Anglican boys’ boarding school in Cape Coast, Ghana.The school was founded in 1910 by the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel (S.P.G.).

• Opoku Ware Senior High School

Opoku Ware School, often referred to as OWASS, is an all-boys high school in Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi, which is the capital of the Ashanti region of Ghana. It was established in 1952, as one of the five Catholic schools in Ghana that year. The school was named after Asante King Opoku Ware I.

It is located in Santasi, along the Kumasi-Obuasi road.

• Pope John Senior High School

Pope John shs is an all-boys boarding school, located at Effiduase, Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. It was established in 1958 by Bishop Joseph Oliver Bowers SVD as a Catholic seminary for boys who wished to become priests.

﻿• Osei tutu Senior High School

Osei Tutu Senior High School is an all-boys senior high school located in Akropong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.The motto the school is ” My Utmost for His Highest “.

• St. Paul’s Senior High School

St. Paul’s Senior High School is a Ghanaian boys’ senior high school located at Viepe Aflao -Denu in the Ketu South Municipal District of the Volta Region.

• St. John’s Boys Senior High School

St. John’s Boy shs is an all-boys Roman Catholic school located at Sekondi in the Western Region of Ghana.The school was established in 1952.

• St. James Seminary Senior High School

St. James Seminary is a senior high school in Sunyani, the capital of the Brong-Ahafo region of Ghana, founded in 1978 by Most Rev. James Kwadwo Owusu, the late bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sunyani.

