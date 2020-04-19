1 taxi, 1 passenger – Police enforce social distance directive at Odorkor-Darkuman Highway – [VIDEO]

As the end of the 21-day lockdown period for some parts of the country nears, police and military men ensuring the directive is been adhered to, have beefed up security at all checkpoints in the affected areas.

A tour by the GhanaWeb news team to some checkpoints in Accra revealed that the police were strictly ensuring drivers and passengers were obeying the social distancing directive.

On the Odorkor- Darkuman Junction Highwigh, the police made sure each Taxi carried just one passenger, excess passengers were asked to drop and queried for further assistance.

Passengers who are not essential workers and could not provide tangible reasons on why they were coming to town, were asked to go back home.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the country with his seventh update today April 19, 2020, GhanaWeb can report.

He is expected to update the country on the latest measures put in place by the government to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus is contained.

The President will also give the country update on the early 21 days of the partial lockdown of Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, and Tema.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY