No One At The Wedding Knew What She Was Hiding Under Her Dress, But The Dog Saw it

Aside from keeping these canines as a pet, a dog can be man’s protection. Sometimes they try to warn people of potential threat and danger. This is what happened in Nigeria in 2017.

In 2017 in Maiduguru, a city in northeastern Nigeria, a population gathered for a local wedding. In their traditions, everyone who lived in the same village as the couples have to make it to the wedding. This wedding was performed on a Sunday in open-air and all those who came to the wedding was met with open arms.

During this event, one of the locals released their dog to run around the tables at the wedding in the hope of getting some food. This dog was large but the canine was friendly and no one at the wedding feared it.

In the course of the wedding, a young girl dressed in a very stunning cloth began to approach the crowd. She seemed to carry a present in her bag. But then the dog began to run towards her when she came closer. The dog immediately grabbed her dress and it shook it vigorously. When the girl stopped the dog also stopped. Anytime the girl tried to walk towards the guest the dog would grow furiously and block her path.

Seeing this the people at the wedding paused the celebration and wanted to understand why the dog was behaving in that way. The animal was pulling the girl away by her dress from the crowd while she kept trying to break free and come closer. The owner of the dog wanted to get close to the situation and calm the dog but when the owner did so the dog attacked the girl even more vigorously. The owner wanted to stop the dog but it was too late – there was a deafening explosion. The blast destroyed the nearest building and the owner was thrown several meters away.

After the blast, they saw the remains of the dog and the girl. No one at the wedding knew what the girl was hiding under her dress. It was only the dog who knew what was wrong.

A man named Bubu Ahmed of the town said that all the guests and the owner who treated the dog well were grateful the dog sacrificed itself to save their lives. Some days later police spokesman Victor Isuku confirmed to the press that the dog had intervened to save the wedding celebration.

Content created and supplied by: Clockworks (via Opera News )