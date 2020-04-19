BREAKING: Popular evangelist ‘Apraku My Daughter’ dies

News reaching Ghanaguardian.com indicates popular Ghanaian evangelist, Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as Apraku My Daughter has died.

He was the founder and leader of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International.

For some time now, the popular evangelist has been out of the public space following the collapse of his ministry.

As the man of God fought for the restoration of his ministry, his wife filed for a divorce and left him to his fate.

More soon…

