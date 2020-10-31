Beyoncé “understood her power” when she became a mom.

The “Lemonade” singer – who has Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with her husband Jay Z – admits motherhood has been her “biggest inspiration” and she wants her children to grow up feeling “truly seen and valued”.

She said: “Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter. From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration.

“It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued.

“I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family. And, after having my son, Sir Carter, I felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children’s books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history. That’s why the film is dedicated to him.”