Covid-19: Cases Hit 1042

Ghana count of the novel Coronavirus cases have ballooned to 1,042.

President Akufo-Addo has announced during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak today, Sunday, April 19.

The President further announced the lifting of the partial lockdown in affected areas effective Monday April 20.

Ban on social gatherings still remains.

Schools both public and private still remain closed.

He indicated that private burial for deceased persons is allowed but not exceeding a total of 25 people.

…more soon