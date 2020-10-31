2 Years After Michy Ditched Shatta Wale, Here Are Things That Shatta Wale Said About Michy In His Recent Interview

It has been two years since Shatta Wale got ditched by his most cherished baby mama, Michy (formerly Shatta Michy).

Many talks have popped up, however, as to why Michy left him, it was just recently that Shatta Wale really opened up about it.

He made these comments in his recent interview with popular radio show host, Andy Dosty on his popular radio show, DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Friday.

The award-winning dancehall musician also spoke about his relationship with his baby mama currently. On why Michy left him, Shatta Wale disclosed that he made Michy unhappy as he tried to force his will as a man on her.

Speaking about his relationship with Michy, he stated that they are now even closer than when they were going out adding that he wouldn’t mind performing at Michy’s wedding if it will make her happy.