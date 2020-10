In election’s waning days, Donald Trump campaigns against those fighting coronavirus

Andy Sullivan

Washington – With the coronavirus roaring back across the United States, President Donald Trump is spending the closing days of his re-election campaign criticising public officials and medical professionals who are trying to beat it back.

Campaigning across the Midwest on Friday, Trump delivered a closing message that promised an economic revival and a vaccine to combat a pandemic that is pushing hospitals to capacity and killing up to 1 000 Americans each day.

But that slice of optimism was delivered with great heapings of grievance – directed at Democratic rival Joe Biden and plenty of other people who aren’t on Tuesday’s ballot.

Trump falsely said doctors earn more money when their patients die of the disease, building on his past criticism of medical experts like Dr Anthony Fauci, his top infectious-disease expert.