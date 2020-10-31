Akufo-Addo sacks PPA boss

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei as Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) with immediate effect.

He has also been disqualified from holding public office for the next five years.

This follows a report submitted to the President by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Joseph Whittal, which concluded that “on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”

It also stated that he abused his high office of trust.

It will be recalled that on 22nd August 2019, President Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei from office, following the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled “Contracts for Sale”.

In the documentary, Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed that a company Mr. Adjenim Boateng co-owned, had sold government contracts it won through single-source and restrictive tendering to the highest bidder.

In suspending him, President Nana Akufo-Addo also directed CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate his appointee for conflict of interest and corruption.

Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.