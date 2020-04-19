Lockdown: Government lifts ban on movement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lifted restrictions imposed on the movement of persons within some parts of Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.

This decision, the President indicates that is to give government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

This was announced by President during his live televised address to the nation today, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Although the lifting of the restrictions may come as a reprieve to the many whose livelihoods may have been hit hard following the imposition, access to some major sectors remains restricted.

Four major cities, Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa, had been placed under a three-week lockdown purposely to hold the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

The initial two-week restrictions imposed on these areas saw a further seven days extension as the nation waited for test results from some 14,000 samples taken, the President stated in his last address to the nation.

The country’s borders remain closed.

Meanwhile, the ban on social gatherings, including religious gatherings, schools, as well as the strict adherence social distancing protocol, remain in place.

Source: ghanaweb.com

