Gossip • News COVID-19: Partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi lifted – Akufo-Addo 4 hours ago1 Min Read Webby Add Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo has announced the partial lockdown imposed in Accra and Kumasi has been lifted effective Monday, April 20, 2020. Source: Daily Mail GH SHARE THIS STORY FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn You may also like Gossip • News Infographics: All you need to know about Akufo-Addo’s address on lockdown 2 hours ago Gossip • News READ: Why partial lockdown was lifted 3 hours ago Headlines • News Covid-19: Cases Hit 1042 3 hours ago Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. FDA Recalls All ‘Contaminated’ COA FS Products Ghana records 1,042 COVID-19 cases – Akufo-Addo reveals Comment Share This! FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn Topics Actors6 Africa127 Akumaa Mama Zimbi30 All Movies6 Art7 Business5,194 Canada6 Country Profile60 Crime3,550 Cultural23 Design3 Drama149 Education1,267 Entertainment8,338 Family Activities23 FAQ92 Fashion244 Food & Drinks25 Gadgets8 Ghana228 Ghana Articles87 Ghana Foods39 Gossip2,805 Headlines11,549 Health1,444 Hotels3 Industrial14 Interior9 Interiors13 Jokes945 Latest News672 Leaked Photo117 Leaked Videos150 Lifestyle787 Mobile and Phones13 Motivation72 Movies6,087 MP31,737 Music Videos73 News180,649 News Videos36 Nigeria News287 Nigerian Movies223 Odd News1,104 Offices6 People & Places2 Photos975 Politics16,228 Profiles525 Racing8 Recipes63 Recommended125 Religion500 Restaurants and bars6 Retail6 Romance22 Soccer25 Sports27,908 Street fashion8 Tech & Gadget18 Technology558 Trailers23 Travel110 Twi Movies Online144 UK4,631 UK News28 Uncategorized89 USA3,417 USA News2,000 Videos733 Viral Videos191 Vogue9 Women4 World News100,810 Featured Gossip • News Infographics: All you need to know about Akufo-Addo’s address on lockdown Gossip • News READ: Why partial lockdown was lifted Headlines • News Covid-19: Cases Hit 1042 Headlines • News Akufo-Addo Lifts Covid-19 Lockdown Gossip • News Ban on social gatherings still in force
Add Comment