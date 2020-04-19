Gossip News

COVID-19: Partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi lifted – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced the partial lockdown imposed in Accra and Kumasi has been lifted effective Monday, April 20, 2020.

