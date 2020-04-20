Communities that show COVID-19 prevalence will be locked down again- Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo says government will continue to monitor the country after the partial lockdown has been lifted in Accra, Tema and Kumasi MyNewsGh.com can report.

The President during his seventh update on measures undertaken by the government to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus said the partial lockdown placed on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Tema has been lifted.

However, he mentioned that the country will not lose its guard because the although the lockdown is over, the pandemic is still with us.

He mentioned that government will continue to monitor the country and that places, where cases will be recorded, will be locked down until there is a clear trajectory of the virus that will allow for it to be contained.

He said “It is important to stress strongly that coming out of the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi does not mean we are out of the pandemic. We will continue to monitor closely events in some hotspots in Greater Accra Metropolitan area like Weija Gbawe, Ga East and Ayawaso East and Tema Metropolis and in the Eastern Region like Asuogyaman, Lower Menya Krobo district. Whenever the situation so warrants, a community in which the virus is identified as becoming prevalent will be locked down until there is a clear understanding of the trajectory of the virus that will allow us to contain it”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY