Lifting lockdown: Doctors are dying, your decision is unfortunate – Doctor cries Akufo-Addo

A neurosurgeon, Dr Hadi Mohammed Abdullah has responded to the lifting of the partial lockdown on Kumasi, Kasoa, Tema and Accra by President Akufo-Addo describing the action as unfortunate and not backed by Science.

“This decision by the president is very unfortunate. It may be borne out of economic considerations and election. It has nothing to do with science. Many members of GMA have worked without proper protective mask. I bought my own masks,” he lamented.

The President in his seventh address to the nation on measures being taken by Government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, lifted the three-week-old partial lockdown in the areas

But Dr Abdullah who is widely celebrated for his understanding achievement in rising from a deprived area to such heights, underscored how his colleague medical doctors were contracting the virus and losing their lives even as the partial lockdown was in force.

“Our colleagues are contracting the virus under calm conditions. A young colleague almost died from COVID 19. She wasn’t at a treatment Centre. She had it from a clinic. We lost a colossus to COVID 19.

The fact that only 5% who tested positive will suffer severe disease does not mean that you will survive it. It does not mean that your friend, brother or sister will survive it.

We still don’t know why some young persons without co-morbidity run a severe form of COVID 19.

My patient, had a poorly controlled Diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, DVT and possible PE, spinal epidural abscess but she survived. We are told such patient do not survive. She didn’t require ventilator. We managed her with oxygen. So you see, stop thinking that you will be part of the 95% who will run a mild course of the disease,” he pointed out in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com

Dr Abdullah maintains that economies can be rebuilt but human lives are lost forever.

“Humans build economies, but economies do not build people.”

