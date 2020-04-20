The 7 reasons Akufo-Addo gave for lifting 3-week lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kasoa, Kumasi

The government of President Akufo-Addo yesterday announced the lifting of a three-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi which was put in place to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, 19 April 2020 at 9pm.

According to the president, the decision follows achievements made with aggressive contact tracing and enhanced testing capacities which have made it possible to contain the spread in Ghana. He, however, warned that all public gatherings remain prohibited with mask-wearing and social distancing highly advised.

The following are the seven (7) reasons the President gave in lifting the partial lockdown in his own words mostly:

One, the president said the lockdown is lifted due to the ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons.

Two, he said there is the enhancement of Ghana’s capacity to test for the virus.

Three, the President said there is an expansion in the numbers of Ghana’s treatment and isolation centres.

Four, according to the President, Ghana now has a better understanding of the dynamism of the virus.

Five, Ghana is now ramping up its domestic capacity to produce its own personal protective equipment, sanitisers and medicines.

Six, Ghana has chalked modest successes at containing the spread of the virus in Accra and Kumasi;

and seven the president said he is concerned about the severe impact of the lockdown on the poor and vulnerable.

The nation remains divided on the decision with many more people now disagreeing with the President as Ghana has so far recorded 1042 cases.

