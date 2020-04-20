Listen to Mahama’s wise counsel on free electricity – Dr Annan to Akufo-Addo

The Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effutu constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to and implement the wise counsel of former President John Mahama’s advice by making electricity free for all.

A week ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced that he would absorb electricity bills of the poor by making it free for persons who consume between zero to 50kilowatt a month.

He however stated that 50% of electricity bills for all other consumers thus residential and commercial will be absorbed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But Dr. Kofi Annan has revealed that government’s decision to make free electricity for persons who consume zero to 50 kilowatts a month will rather favour the rich and the middle class, thereby leaving the poor to continue to suffer.

In an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com, he explained “there are so many households within the catchment areas of the poor that live in compound houses and for that matter their bills are huge. You will think that because their bills are huge it means that they are also rich”

He lauded the government for accepting Ex-president John Dramani Mahama’s proposal that water should be free, which the government has implemented but is proposing that electricity too should also be free for all.

According to him, students including kids in kindergarten need electricity at home at this crucial time in order to contain the Covid-19. “Even kindergartens are practicing E-learning by using electricity”. He observed

He bemoaned a situation where government complained bitterly about funds to implement free electricity and reminded it that there is enough reason and evidence that he (Akufo Addo) can afford to shoulder the responsibility.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

