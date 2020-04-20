Your pointless gamble of lifting lockdown may backfire – Security analyst to Akufo-Addo

Security analyst Adib Saani and Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building has described the President’s lifting of the lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema as pointless, stressing that such an action betrays the President’s earlier position that the economy could be brought back to life but not human life.

The Security Analyst warned that there could be dire consequences if adherence to social distancing and other precautionary measures are not enforced, noting that world leaders who initially downplayed the seriousness of the novel coronavirus are now regretting their actions.

“The President HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won international admiration with his acclaimed statement, “we know what to do to bring our economy back to life. What we do not know how to do is to bring people back to life.

However, the pointless decision to lift the lockdown in Accra, Kumasi and their environs betrays the President’s own words so far as combating the novel coronavirus is concerned.

All over the world, countries are extending lockdowns and even in some cases, making it stricter. The only situations where lockdowns have been eased or lifted is when the infection curve is flattened and backed by Science or empirical data. In Ghana’s case, the curve seems to spiral upwards with no sign of flattening in the immediate future,” he wrote in a statement entitled “President’S lifting of lockdown a gamble that could backfire.” He revealed in a statement copied to MyNewsGh.com

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo imposed a partial lockdown on the areas some three weeks ago as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Security Analyst emphasized that the lifting of the lockdown is not backed by Science.

“According to a new study by the Imperial College London COVID-19 Response Team, the purpose of a lockdown is to reduce reproduction – in other words, to reduce the number of people each confirmed case infects. The goal is to keep reproduction, or “R,” below one (R<1) – with each case infecting fewer than one other person, on average.

The authors of the study say there are two routes to try to get there; Mitigation, “slowing but not necessarily stopping the epidemic spread and Suppression, or basically, lockdown, which “aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels” by social distancing the entire population “indefinitely” and closing schools and universities. The study’s models show that, painful as lockdown may be for many of us, it works,” he stated.

He emphasized that notwithstanding the economic impact of lockdowns, they are necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

“I do appreciate the untold economic and social hardship this lockdown is posing to the ordinary Ghanaian. But we are in desperate times and desperate and sometimes draconian measures would have to be adopted for the greater good of public health and safety. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus previously warned that loosening restrictions ‘could lead to a deadly resurgence’ in coronavirus across the world,” he asserted

Source:MyNewsGh.com

