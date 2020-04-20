Act quickly; bury your deceased loved ones to decongest morgues – Akufo-Addo

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians whose relatives are deceased and are being preserved in the morgues to continue to continue to conduct private burials for them and as well obeying the 25-person rule so that final funeral rites can be performed later so that the morgues can have space to accommodate others in the face of the ban on public gatherings.

The President made the appeal in his seventh address to the nation on measures being taken by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“As difficult as it may be, I encourage all bereaved persons to conduct private burials of their loved ones, but ensure that the twenty-five (25) person limit is not breached. Indeed, some are burying their loved ones now, in order to have the final funeral rites later. The morgues in the country are becoming full, and will, in themselves, soon pose a public health hazard. So, let us act quickly on this,’ he appealed.

The President’s appeal comes at a time morgues across the country are full to the brim as a result of the ban on public gatherings including funerals as part of strategies to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mortuary attendants in some of Ghana’s biggest mortuaries have complained about the filling up of their facilities as people wait for the ban on the performance of funerals to be lifted, warning that if care is not taken, the congestion in the facilities could pose a severe public health risk to the country.

But in the meantime, the President has appealed to Ghanaians to voluntarily take out their loved ones for burial. It is thought a more drastic measure may be taken to avert the risk posed by congested morgues as the weeks go by.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

