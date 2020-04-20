Akufo-Addo lost 2008, 2012 polls because God wanted him to lead Ghana’s Covid-19 fight – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, the Honorable Kennedy Agyapong has said the elections President Akufo-Addo lost in 2008 and 2012 was part of God’s plan of preparing him to lead Ghana to fight the novel Coronavirus.

In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the New Patriotic Party MP said God knew what he was planning for Ghana because the country couldn’t have afforded to be in the hands of the National Democratic Congress. Using President Akufo-Addo as a reference, Mr. Agyapong explained that God’s timing is always perfect and that there are times God denies a man what the man thinks is good but God knows it is a wrong time.

“God knew what he was going to use this man for. He chose him as a leader who will come and solve our problems for us at this specific time. He is a wise man because if it were our brothers on the other side who were controlling affairs you see what would have happened? Today the whole world is praising this man” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong said an NDC government in charge of Ghana under Covid-19 would have brought back Ghanaians in China and this could have worsened the nation’s situation under Covid-19.

“The lesson I’ve learnt from this is that God’s time is the best and God knows what he has for every individual on earth so when the time has not come don’t think that God does not love you. This is what I’ve learnt from COVID-19. If President Akufo-Addo had been President in 2008-2012 and also won in 2012 to 2016 eight years then he was replaced by President Mahama in 2016 they would have brought Ghanaians from China like they proposed and so like by now we would have had almost half of our population wiped from the surface of the earth.” He added.

He applauded the President for showing leadership.

“The President has done marvelously well controlling it. If you look at the death rate we are superb and we don’t want it to even go further. But still we shouldn’t take things for granted because if you look at some super powers which have been exposed we need to take it seriously.” He warned.

