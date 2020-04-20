Mixed reactions as partial lockdown is lifted

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on restricted movement in some parts of the country including Greater Accra and Kumasi which was imposed somewhere in March to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus

According to him, Ghana is more than prepared to contain the deadly coronavirus hence the decision to allow free flow of human beings onto the streets of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and other parts of the country.

After the announcement, the news seems to have been met with a mix reaction from all quarters of the country.

See some of the views expressed here as sampled by MyNewsGh.com

