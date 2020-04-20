Akufo-Addo chose politics over science – Ablakwa speaks for experts

Former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it obvious that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chose politics over science.

The President on Sunday April 19, 2020 announced the lifting of the ban which comes into effect on Monday April 20, 2020 at about 1am revoking the partial lockdown in the Greater Accra Region, Greater Kumasi and Tema.

This decision was reached after government put in place measures such as having one testing facility in each region, enhanced contact tracing, the production of PPEs locally, the date available to government and the severe effect of the partial lockdown on economic activities.

He mentioned that lifting the restriction does not mean the country is letting her guard down adding that all other measures announced earlier still holds.

But reacting to the move by the government, Okudzeto Ablakwah who is a leading member of the National Democratic Congress says the President chose his parochial interest over the national interest.

He said “Many experts are emphatic that our President chose politics over science. May God save us”.

Ghana has now recorded 1,042 positive cases after an enhanced contact tracing.

