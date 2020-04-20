AUDIO: Ghana under lockdown is like prison for us – Nigerians in Ghana wail

Nigerians in Ghana in an interview has said that their condition of living here in Ghana is like prisoners because of the Lockdown in some parts of Accra.

Speaking to MyNewsGh.com, some of the Nigerians said they appreciate the effort of the Ghanaian Government to give them food to survive this lockdown but the Government’s effort is not enough.

“Thank you government forgiven me these two cups of rice, but what will these two come of rice do for me and my family, I have six children I don’t have any job so we are begging the government and our Nigerian brother to come to our aid…we are dying here like prisoners”, one woman told MyNewsGh.com correspondent.

Crying out their grievance another Nigerian man said: “Those rich men eating money in our country should come rescue us, I’m here in Ghana because I want to survive, but due to the lockdown we are all dying here, so we are asking them to come and recuse us”.

