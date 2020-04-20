NCA shuts down Radio Station for operating without valid authorisation

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has ordered the Tongu Community Multimedia Network (Radio Tongu) in the Volta Region to cease operations.

The shutdown, according to the regulatory body is on grounds of “the illegal activities of some persons involved in the operations of Radio Tongu 92.1 MHz without a valid authorization.”

It was also in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) which provides that “the Authority may suspend or revoke a license or a frequency authorization where the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest”.

A statement from the NCA and copied to Ghanaweb.com further noted that Radio Tongu has “defied all odds and illegally re-opened the Station for mass communication in spite of the fact that the Authorisation of the Station is suspended”, adding that the “equipment used in the illegal operations have been seized and confiscated, and the persons involved in the illegal operations have been arrested for prosecution.”

Earlier this year, the National Security in the Volta Region picked up the Director of Radio Tongu, Bestway Zottor, at his residence over some comments he allegedly made about his involvement in the activities of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

Source: ghanaweb.com

