21 persons under ‘monitored’ self-quarantine in Central Tongu District

Some 21 persons have been ordered into self-quarantine by the district health authorities of the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region for fear of COVID-19.

The decision to put the persons into self-quarantine with supervision from health authorities became necessary after they are traced as persons to have had contacts with a person who is now a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

According to the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the 48 years old Ghanaian who tested positive for the virus and in isolation center at the Ho Teaching Hospital when traveling from Accra to Ho made a stopover at the Central Tongu District where he visited relatives in a village.

All these relatives are traced by the district’s contact tracing technical team and subsequently asked to self-quarantine.

The DCE further revealed that blood samples from the 21 persons have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research in Accra for testing.

The persons, according to the DCE are doing well and stable and are closely monitored in self-quarantine by the contact tracing technical team for early detection of signs and symptoms.

The DCE, however, called on residents of the area to remain calm as they await the test results of the 21 persons.

He also admonished the residents to keep observing the recommended health protocols in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has claimed the lives of nine individuals in the country.

Source: ghanaweb.com

