Covid-19: ‘Morgues becoming full; consider private burials’ – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo is appealing to all bereaved persons to hold private burials for their loved ones but must ensure that the 25-person limit is not breached because the country’s morgues are becoming full.

Major social and cultural events have had to be put on hold in Ghana following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families are reluctant to hold private burials, instead opting to leave the bodies of their loved ones in the morgue.

Addressing the nation Sunday night however, President Akufo-Addo, explained that the full morgues will, in themselves, soon pose a public health hazard if they are not decongested.

“As difficult as it may be, I encourage all bereaved persons to conduct private burials of their loved ones, but ensure that the 25-person limit is not breached. Indeed, some are burying their loved ones now, in order to have the final funeral rites later. The morgues in the country are becoming full, and will, in themselves, soon pose a public health hazard. So, let us act quickly on this,” he stated.

Ghana imposed a ban on social gatherings including funeral ceremonies, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This was in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) requirement of observing social-distancing as a critical measure in dealing with the spread of the virus.

The country’s Covid-19 case count currently stands at 1,042 with nine deaths.

“Since the first two (2) cases of infections were recorded on our shores, we have, till date, traced some eighty-six thousand (86,000) contacts, out of which we have test results of sixty-eight thousand, five hundred and ninety-one (68,591) contacts. There is, thus, a backlog of some eighteen thousand (18,000) tests whose results are yet to be received”, President Akufo-Addo noted.

A partial lockdown in the country’s major cities has, however, been lifted amid mixed reactions from citizens.

-Daily Mail GH

SHARE THIS STORY