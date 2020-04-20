Coronavirus: Ghana facing no imminent risk following lifting of lockdown – Dr. Aboagye Da Costa

The Ghana Health Service(GHS) says the government prior to the lifting of the Lockdown had adequate information that showed it would be safe to lift the restrictions on movement.

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the three-week partial Lockdown imposed on the Greater Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema areas effective Monday, April,20, 2020.

“I must make it clear that lifting these restrictions does not mean, we’re letting our guard down,” the President noted in a Televised broadcast on Sunday, adding all other measures are firmly in place and has not been relaxed.

Some sections of the public are quite apprehensive of the quick decision taken by the President to lift the Lockdown restrictions saying it’s premature in the day.

But the Director of Health Promotion at the GHS in an interview with Kasapa 102.5 FM revealed that the President took a measured approach, guided by the science in ending the partial Lockdown in the Greater, Accra and Kumasi areas.

“The President’s decision to lift the lockdown was based on scientific evidence and data presented to him. There was a balanced judgement when deciding to lift the lockdown and as a matter of fact we don’t foresee any risk at all. Even if there is, we are very sure we can handle it,” the Director of Health Promotion, Dr Da Costa Aboagye told host Kweku Owusu Adjei.

Meanwhile, Dr Da Costa Aboagye said the 80,000 contact tracing with over 60,000 tests administered is a pointer that the nation is racing with the virus in the most effective way.

The COVID-19 cases in Ghana have jumped to 1042, President Akufo-Addo has announced.

The President said the increase in numbers is as a result of 68, 591 tests conducted.

According to the President, nine people have died from the disease while 99 people have recovered and discharged.

