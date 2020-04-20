Coronavirus: Central Region records 7 positive cases

The Deputy Central Regional Director of Health in charge of Public Health, Dr. Kwabena Sarpong has disclosed that the Central Region has recorded seven positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to him, the Region had earlier recorded only two positive cases but five more were recorded after a contact-tracing was conducted by health officials.

Three of the infected persons are women and four are men with their ages ranging from twenty to seventy.

One of the patients came from outside Central Region, another from Komenda Edina Eguafo Abraim District and five from Cape Coast.

Dr. Kwabena Sarpong disclosed that almost all the positive cases recorded in the Region were having no symptoms of the virus.

“They were not coughing, sneezing, their temperature was normal but when we took their samples for testing it came out positive,” he said.

The patients are currently being treated at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital while further contact tracing is being conducted.

Source: kasapafmonline.com

