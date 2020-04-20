[PHOTOS]: Heavy ‘Ice block’ rain falls in Kumasi

“Ice Block” rain has fallen in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi today 20th April 2020.

Ice pellets as it’s rightfully called rained ‘cat and dog’ in the Capital city making residents step out and take photos of it.

A woman who had come into her corridor to pick up the particles of ‘ice blocks’ with her children told Ultimate News, this was the first time in over twenty years she witnessed anything of the sort.

“I remember seeing things like this when I was young probably about ten years old. I came out when I heard the bangs on the roofs. I brought my children out to observe it because they have also not seen this before,” she told reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador.

Take a look at some photos below:

