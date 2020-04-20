29-year-old nearly lynched for stealing fowls at Awutu Beraku

A 29-Year-old thief, Eric Arhin has every reason to thank God for his life as he was nearly lynched by residents of Awutu Beraku in the Central Region after he stole 29 fowls.

The victim according to information is a habitual thief who is fond of stealing fowls.

“We were sleeping outside because of heat in our room when we heard the fowls making noise so initially we thought it could be a snake disturbing them. But after a few minutes, we heard people raising alarm so we went out and saw this man holding a sack with 29 stolen fowls of which five had died. We stripped him naked, tied him behind a light pole and beat him before a police patrol team came here.” Alex Acheampong, a resident told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan

According to the residents, the suspect has taken after his father as he [father] also said to be a thief reportedly died from a curse invoked on him for stealing fowls.

The suspect reportedly came out of prison about four months ago after he was incarcerated for stealing fowls in the same area.

Awutu Beraku Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe in an interview with Kasapa News said that the suspect will soon be arraigned before the Kasoa Oduppong Ofaakor Circuit Court.

“The police got information that someone has been arrested so we went to the scene and saw the man with 11 fowls out of which 5 had been killed. He admitted stealing the fowls from Anweanwea a village around this area. He will be arraigned before the court.”

According to the Police, the suspect, an Ex-Convictt was released in December last year from Winneba Prisons after serving a year sentence for a similar offence.

The police said the suspect normally sells the stolen fowls to chop bar operators and market women in the Kasoa area.

