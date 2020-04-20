Abena Osei-Asare Gives 300 Bulbs To Lighten 16 Communities in Atiwa East Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa-East, Hon Abena Osei-Asare over the weekend supplied 16 electoral areas with 300 complete streetlight bulbs.

The gesture was to ensure that all communities within the constituencies are lightened up.

Speaking to the media at the presentation ceremony, Hon Osei-Asare said the street lights would help to provide visibility in the constituency at night.

She noted the communities look dark in the evenings, adding it was necessary to help provide light for the people so that they could conveniently carry out their legitimate activities at sunset.

“After a careful observation at the 16 electoral areas I realised visibility needed to be improved so that at sunset residents and traders could carry out their legitimate activities without being overcome by darkness”, the MP noted.

Hon Abena Osei-Asare with some of the Assembly members in Atiwa-East constituency

INITIATIVES:

Hon Osei-Asare said she was committed to ensuring that the communities in the constituency do not lack in terms of basic social amenities.

The street lighting project, she disclosed was part of an initiative to make the constituency a lighted one.

Hon Osei-Asare who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance said the aim of her office is to provide quality health care for residents as well as ensure top-notch security for residents.

She advised constituents to stay home and stay safe as the nation battles the COVID 19 outbreak.

Some of the street light bulbs

“As MP for this constituency my priority is the welfare of the people and I am committed to doing the same. The provision of these 300 street light bulbs is only a testament of my resolve”, Hon Osei-Asare intimated.

BENEFICIARY COMMUNITIES:

The 16 communities that benefited from the lighting project were Asamang-Tamfoe, Moseaso, Donkrom-Anyinam, Gyeduahenease-Anyinam, Adasawase, Enyiresi, New Jejeti, and Awosoase.

The others were Akyem-Sekyere, Dankwa–Ankaase, Abakoase, Subrisu, Aworensua, Akutuase, Kadewaso and Tiawia-Subrisu.

Present at the brief handing over ceremony in Atiwa-East were the 16 assembly members including George Asare, Obaa Akua Amponsah, Ampofo Agyapong, William Boateng, Godfred Gyasi, Obeng Asamoah and Vida Appiah as well as the others.

Hon Vida Appiah expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture and said the bulbs would help improve visibility in the communities in the famous constituency.