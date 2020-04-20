You Have One Month To Retrieve Bodies From Morgues — Okyenhene To Families

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has given families of deceased persons at Akyem Abuakwa a one-month ultimatum to retrieve remains of their relatives for private burial.

This is to avoid “the unhealthy situation where corpses that are not retrieved before the stated period are buried in mass graves,” a statement from Osagyefo’s office said.

It described the morgues as unusually congested because of the “decision of families to indefinitely postpone the burial and funeral rites of departed relatives in expectation of the expiration of the directives of the President with regards to social distancing and regulations on public gatherings as a measure to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For the families that retrieved the bodies of their relatives, the Okyenehene urged them to adhere to all government directives on social gatherings.

The government has placed a ban on public gatherings including funerals. According to the president, private burials are accepted but should have not more than 25 people.

“It should be noted however that the ban on all public funeral ceremonies issued earlier remain in force. This order is only in respect of burial proprieties and private customary observances,” the statement also said. Find below the full statement

CONGESTION IN THE MORGUES: ORDER FOR THE RETRIEVAL AND INTERMENT OF CORPSES

It has come to the notice of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin the unusual congestion of morgues in the various hospitals in Akyem Abuakwa.

This is credited partly to the decision of families to indefinitely postpone the burial and funeral rites of departed relatives in expectation of the expiration of the directives of the President with regards to social distancing and regulations on public gatherings as a measure to contain the COVID 19 Pandemic.

However, the situation in the morgues have become a matter of grave public concern as corpses are continuing to pile up on a daily basis thus posing a health threat to public hospitals.

To address this emergency, the Okyenhene is by this statement ordering all Nananom to ensure that all families retrieve the bodies of their relatives for interment within a month with effect from this date.

Families must appreciate that compliance with this order is in their own interest as reports indicate the state of the corpses are deteriorating. This will also avoid the unhealthy situation where corpses that are not retrieved before the stated period are buried in mass graves.

In accordance with Akyem Abuakwa custom which demands respect for the dead, families are allowed to convey the mortal remains of their dearly departed home for brief observation and necessary customary rites.

Nananom and Family Heads are to ensure that all Presidential Directives and Executive Instruments concerning COVID-19 are strictly observed with the cooperation of the security agencies.

It should be noted however that the ban on all public funeral ceremonies issued earlier remain in force. This order is only in respect of burial proprieties and private customary observances.

The cooperation of Hospitals, Health Authorities, MMDCEs and the Security Services is greatly expected.

The Osagyefuo greatly appreciates the cooperation shown by the chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa to the public measures to address the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He further takes this opportunity to express his heartfelt condolences to all bereaved families.

