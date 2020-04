A pregnant woman has died due of hunger amid the lockdown imposed in Pakistani.

According to a report by Express-News, the woman died after her husband said he was left with no work owing to the lockdown due to which he was facing problems in managing food for his family that also included six children.

Allabakhsh said he did not even have the money to bury his wife.

The local residents eventually raised money through donations for the burial of his wife.

