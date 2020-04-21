Kennedy Agyapong makes shocking revelation about Obinim’s S3x Scandal – [HOT AUDIO]

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has released an explosive audio of Angel Obinim telling his former house help never to mention to her husband that he used to sleep with her when she was working for him.

Kennedy Agyapong for some weeks now is serializing an exposé of fake Pastors in Ghana he claims are causing havoc in the country by duping people of their possessions using the Bible as a bait

In the latest exposé of Angel Daniel Obinim, the “Angel” who was reported to have been sleeping with his former house help was heard talking the lady into understanding why she needs to keep it as a top secret between them.

In the audio, the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church is heard telling the lady that because they have had an affair, there’s now a covenant between the two of them and that covenant is what has provided her with blessings.

“Because of what we did, there’s now a covenant between myself and you. You see that the covenant between you and me you’ve received blessings? Because of the covenant between us you have been able to get married. So you don’t have to tell anyone about what we did,” Obinim was heard saying.

He said wherever she is sent to talk about her past relationships and marriage she needs not mention any of her past relationship because that will lead to failure of her marriage and failure of in life as a person.

“Even if you’re sent to the Police Station, a fetish priest or a church to confess of having slept with me in the past, you have to deny it because if you don’t you will have me to contend with. A lot of things will happen to you. I mean you can even lose your marriage,” the Angel said.

The lady who seem worried mentioned that her husband who is a Pastor mentioned that he saw in a vision that Obinim had slept with her but reacting to the claim, Obinim mentioned that God does not reveal some of such things in a vision to any person.

He said any Pastor who will claim he saw her having a s*xual relationship with anyone is lying and rather playing mind games or maybe the person slept thinking of such a thing and therefore had a dream about it. He then told the woman to keep their past relationship out of their marriage and that will save her marriage.

[embedded content]

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY