Savannah regional chairman of CPP dead

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Mr Mahama Alidu has passed on.

Mr Alidu passed away on Monday, 20 April 2020 in Accra.

He is expected to be buried on Tuesday in his hometown of Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, according to a statement signed by the Savannah Regional Organiser of the party Mr Mohammed Saani.

Mr Alidu was elected in October last year to lead the party in the region.

In his victory speech, he promised to collapse the two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP, in the region and further change the mindset of the youth in the region.

The late Chairman is survived by a wife and 3 children.

Source: classfmonline.com

