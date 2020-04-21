Obinim operating a brothel, Evading taxes and MORE – Ken Agyapong drops fresh exposé

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has released what could pass for a fresh exposé about founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Angel Daniel Obinim which includes his operation of a brothel and tax evasion.

According New Patriotic Party(NPP) firebrand, the televangelist runs a Guest House both in Accra and Kumasi but does not pay taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority adding that apart from evading taxes, Obinim’s Guest House is used by prostitutes in the country.

He also alleged that Daniel Obinim does not pay for electricity in any of his Guest Houses and his house adding that the illegal connection is in the boys quarters of his house.

Kennedy Agyapong on NET 2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Monday April 20, 2020 vowed to lead a crusade to get the GRA and the ECG to deal with BishopDaniel Obinim.

“Obinim has two Guest Houses, One in Accra and the other in Kumasi. He sleeps with the lady who runs the Kumasi Guest House. Do you know Obinim has never paid taxes for his Guest House and I will make sure I deal with him legally. For his Guest House in Accra it’s patronized by Prostitutes. Do you know as a Pastor, he does not pay for electricity in his house? The illegal connection in his house is at the boys quarters.”

Kennedy Agyapong also claimed that Obinim is an occult and is involved in occult activities; promising to give further and better particulars in the future.

Besides the numerous scandals the Man of God is engaged in, he indicated that he has duped several people of their gold and one of his victims who sent his family’s gold to him has ended up in jail after the gold mysteriously went missing.

“A lay called Akyaa brought gold to Obinim and his trick is that he tells you he is going to pray to put spirit in gold to make it turn into gold. So when you’re gone he calls the guys from Tema to come and measure. He then comes to you so together you will send it to kumasi where they will tell you it’s not quality gold. Obinim is a thief. I want to ask him what happened to Akyaa that she died? For the Chain to break after the Amoateng, boyfriend of Akyaa was arrested and jailed for taking his family’s treasure, Akyaa died miraculously.” He reveaeled

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY