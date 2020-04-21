Arrest and jail persons who don’t put on face masks – Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ayawaso West Wugon, Lydia Alhassan is advocating for prosecution and conviction of people who do not put on face masks when they step out from their homes, MyNewsGh.comcan report.

President Akufo-Addo during his seventh address to the country admonished Ghanaians to put on their face masks anytime they go out of their residence.

He noted that taking such measures will help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Alluding to the President’s position when she spoke to Net2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com , the Parliamentary Member for the people of Ayawaso West Wugon, Lydia Alhassan said it’s imperative that Ghanaians adhere to the various protocols outlined to help fight the spread of the disease.

She mentioned that the PPEs and other protective materials are now produced locally and therefore are accessible and affordable and should be able to be purchased by all Ghanaians.

The Lawmaker said in the government’s bid to ensure that every Ghanaian put on a facemask when they step out, there’s supposed to be a law that will prosecute people who are found without face masks.

She said “We need to protect ourselves. The facemasks are now been produced locally so there’s easy access to them and they are affordable. For me I want the government to prosecute people who do not put on the facemasks.”

