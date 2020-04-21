VIDEO: Shocker as NCCE District Officers receive only GHC100 for COVID-19 Education

The Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah has bemoaned the inadequacy of funds for the commission to carry out its mandate appropriately, revealing that their field officers have only access to only a Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC100) given to the districts offices to enable them buy sanitizers and masks as they embark on education on the novel coronavirus
According to Ms Nkrumah, the commission has not received any money specifically meant for education on the fight against COVID-19 but has had to rely on its already scarce resources given the pressings nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it comes to funding, we haven’t received any monies specifically for education on the novel coronavirus and the implications for all of us. But as a commission, we took the view that whatever little that we have we would leverage on that and focus on the work at hand. So as we speak all of our officers that are on the field, across the country have not received any money except for each district receiving a meagre GHc 100 to help them to buy sanitizers and masks as they embark on education,” he said on GTV recently monitored by MyNewsGh.com.
Ghana’s case count of the virus sands at one thousand and forty-two (1,042) persons with Nine (9) deaths according to official statistics released by the Ghana Health Service.
Source: MyNewsGh.com
SHARE THIS STORY
Add Comment