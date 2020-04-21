VIDEO: Shocker as NCCE District Officers receive only GHC100 for COVID-19 Education

The Chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) Josephine Nkrumah has bemoaned the inadequacy of funds for the commission to carry out its mandate appropriately, revealing that their field officers have only access to only a Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC100) given to the districts offices to enable them buy sanitizers and masks as they embark on education on the novel coronavirus

According to Ms Nkrumah, the commission has not received any money specifically meant for education on the fight against COVID-19 but has had to rely on its already scarce resources given the pressings nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it comes to funding, we haven’t received any monies specifically for education on the novel coronavirus and the implications for all of us. But as a commission, we took the view that whatever little that we have we would leverage on that and focus on the work at hand. So as we speak all of our officers that are on the field, across the country have not received any money except for each district receiving a meagre GHc 100 to help them to buy sanitizers and masks as they embark on education,” he said on GTV recently monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Ghana’s case count of the virus sands at one thousand and forty-two (1,042) persons with Nine (9) deaths according to official statistics released by the Ghana Health Service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his seventh address to the nation on Sunday gave further clarity to the figures saying “we have, till date, traced some eighty-six thousand (86,000) contacts, out of which we have test results of sixty-eight thousand, five hundred and ninety-one (68,591) contacts. There is, thus, a backlog of some eighteen thousand (18,000) tests whose results are yet to be received. The overwhelming majority of these contacts have been established in the last three weeks of the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi. Out of this number, one thousand and forty-two (1,042) persons, i.e. 1.5%, have been confirmed as positive, with sixty seven thousand, five hundred and forty-nine (67,549), i.e. 98.5%, testing negative; ninety-nine (99) persons have recovered and have been discharged; and nine hundred and thirty (930) persons, who have been isolated, are responding to treatment either in their homes or in treatment facilities”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY