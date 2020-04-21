Revealed: Coronavirus police to undergo mandatory testing

Information gathered by the MyNewsGh.com suggests that Police Personnel who were used to enforce the Operation COVID-19 will be undergoing a mandatory test in the coming days.

The Ghana Police during the three weeks of partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Tema released personnel who worked with the Military to ensure that the orders of the President were adhered to.

In a memo sighted by MyNewsGh.com, officers who were used for the operation have been asked to hold themselves in waiting for Doctors from the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra who will pick their samples for testing.

The memo said it’s imperative that the Police while waiting will ensure that they adhere to all precautionary protocols in order to keep them safe.

Ghana ended its partial lockdown on Monday, April, 20 after the government announced that it has understood the dynamics of the disease and have devices various strategies to help contain the disease.

Source: mynewsgh.com

