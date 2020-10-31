These Pictures of some roads in Ghana after yesterday’s rain will make you sad. Who is to be blamed?

Across the country, all over, especially at places where there have been an attempt to construct, reconstruct or refurbish town roads and streets, the recent rains have reverse any progress made.

Some roads have not only suffered set backs, but have become worse than they were before the attempted construction or reconstruction. Some pictures of the damaged roads sighted by this writer could easily be described as a valley in the Amazon forest.

There are factors that could account for this are numerous. There are those who believe that, the rains are simply too heavy and could have caused such damages to any road constructed at an erosion prone area.

Some are of the view that, the constructors are doing a shoddy job. For others, the rains are just exposing the camouflage deceit of the politicians who are construction these roads haphazardly for cheap political points.

Whatever the reason might be, the roads looked very bad and worse for the image of the country.

We gather for you some roads and the conditions they are in after the rains from three days ago. Some are in the Capital of the republic, other are from the villages.

