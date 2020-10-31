More Pictures As Flood Waters From Aburi Causes Damage And Disruption In Accra





The national Capital of Greater Accra has flooded again. Parts of the city has submerged following few minutes of rain waters from the Aburi mountains.

According to reports, the rain lasted less than 2 minutes of in some parts of Accra and has already submerged homes, streets and other locations. Most parts of the City and its environs have been affected.

Areas like Adabraka, Sakaman Junction, Mallam Junction, Kasoa, New Legon in Adenta Municipality, Katamanso in the Kpone Katamanso district, among others are the worst hit areas.

The flood has caused massive vehicular traffic in many parts of the city and many have been cut completely from the city. People are stacked in their flooded homes, whilst others are unable to go to their destinations.

These flood waters have entered houses, shops and vehicles and have destroyed properties worth millions of cedis.

A dam near the Regimanuel estates close to Appolonia City has broken its boundaries causing serious troubles in the Kpone Katamanso district. Pictures and videos of these unexpected floods are sweeping the internet. In the meantime, no death has been reported.

