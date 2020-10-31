How to use cassava leaves to prevent death in your family from poisonous geckos.

Death is an inescapable thing every mortal human being can never escape in their lifetime.

We do so many things to keep the body healthy in order to prolong our lifespan on earth.

Apart from road accident, food poisoning, natural disasters like earthquake, thunderstorms, dangerous flood etc that claim human lives, geckos do harm human beings which could cause death.

Geckos are part of the lizard family and most at times, we see them on the top corners of our rooms.

Some geckos are not poisonous whereas others are poisonous.

Geckos do harm people spiritually also if we are to talk about them before the physical harm.

There have been circulated stories about geckos finding themselves into people’s rooms which baffles the minds of other people’s as to where such animals passed to get into the top corners of their rooms.

Most of them are believed to be evil spirits turning themselves into such animals and which conveys any conversation into the spiritual realm to hunt the life of people.

Walls have ears that’s the actual saying of some people to deter other people from revealing top secrets to other partners in a room which may later get out to people without revealing such thing to a third party.

The physical harm you are likely to encounter from geckos faeces is poisonous .

When their faeces get into contact with your drinking water especially in some instances where you haven’t cover them.

Such faecal matter of geckos contains a bacterial called salmonella which causes your stomach to cramp, have bloody poop, diarrhoea, cold and chills, fever, upset stomach.

Some people die instantly from such bacterial infections caused by the faeces of geckos.

The solution to this bad thing is to pluck some cassava leaves and then place them on your corners or on top of your tables in your room and mind you, wild geckos may never come to that room again.

Cassava leaves hold some spiritual properties as well as physical which clears evil things that we aren’t aware of.

Don’t underestimate cassava plants for they have something good to offer every human being.

Content created and supplied by: Kwakus (via Opera News )