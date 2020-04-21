Manasseh Azure sends ‘serious’ message to Paul Adom Otchere ahead of Good Evening Ghana

With less than an hour to go, renown award-winning investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has sent a ‘coded’ message to Paul Adom Otchere, his fellow journalist and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV following threats Paul made to expose him (Manasseh) on his show tonight.

Paul Adom-Otchere has promised to open a “can of worms” about the famous investigative journalist Manasseh on his show later today. Paul said that will be his reply to an allegation by Manasseh Azure Awuni that he ( Mr Adom-Otchere ) lied about how he (Manasseh) had demanded money from Zoomlion in the sum of $100,000 in order to kill a story.

“Tell your friend Manasseh, that he will get his reply on Tuesday [today] and the whole world will know what happened. All the facts he left out will be published. And the new things about him money from people “in my circles” during his book launch will also be told to the whole world. Tell him, be sure to tell him,” Paul wrote on facebook.

But reacting to what is about to be aired on Good evening Ghana by Paul Adom Otchere about him, Manasseh said he has nothing to worry about.

“If you have never stolen a fowl and someone says he is going to Antoa to curse fowl thieves, why should you worry?” he asked on his facebook page in reaction to a fan.

Good Evening Ghana airs tonight at 9pm of MetroTV and tonight’s edition is expected to be one of the most viewed episodes of the show.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

