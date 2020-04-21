Grinding skull to pull church crowd, eating KorleBu placentas- How Ken Agyapong ‘exposed’ Bishop Obinim

NPP Member of Parliament and Businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that the leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been smuggling human placenta from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to be cooked and eaten for spiritual powers, MyNewsGh.com has filed.

On Monday Night on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong explained how Obinim liaises with an unnamed nurse from Korle Bu to smuggle out women’s Placenta for him to use for his rituals.

Kennedy Agyapong also disclosed that Obinim used a human skull to prepare a soap for a Guinean Pastor to use in bathing for a time period in order to help his church to grow.

“Obinim told this Guinea-based Ghanaian Pastor that he can help him. So he has a nurse at Korle-Bu who got them women Placenta. So they used it to cook food for the Pastor to eat because he wanted to be powerful. He also happened to get a human Skull to make a bathing soap for the Pastor to bath” Ken Agyapong revealed

Kennedy Agyapong said the human skull soap was to grow his church as a crowd puller while the placenta was “do I as I say”.

Along the same lines, it will be recalled that last year an ex-member of an occult group in Ghana made a shocking revelation about the head pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour.

According to the former occult member, Rev Obofour is part of an occultic group that is located at Tema and performs various forms of sacrifice. He revealed that Rev Obofour eats placenta on the day of the week he was born, which according to him is a normal ritual.

With Kennedy Agyapong making same allegations against Obinim, it may not surprise many people.

