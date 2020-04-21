Ken Agyapong names Nana Agradaa as next target after Obinim; cites priestess in murder and MORE

Dodgy Fetish priestess known in private life as Patricia Asiedu but operating under the Nana Agradaa brand has been named by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong as his next target.

According to the NPP MP, after he is done exposing Bishop Obinim, his next target to expose is the Sowutuom-based priestess who is now ably assisted by inactive Kumawood actor Big Akwes.

Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on Net2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com said he has heard Nana Agradaa talking about his matter in a way that is not pleasant and will launch after her soon.

“That Nana Agradaa or whatever they call her. If she doesn’t take care, what I will do to her… In that her Kasoa or wherever”. The host of the show corrected him that she rather stays at Sowutuom.

“I will come after her. She will see. She is my next target after this one. The killing that she has done and is sitting there” Mr. Agyapong charged. Mr. Agyapong did not shed any more light on the nature of the killing he made reference to but Nana Agradaa has been at the center of numerous allegations of wrongdoings.

Kennedy Agyapong has launched a crusade to expose all those he believes are fraudulent “men of God” and has so far been dealing with Obinim and Badu Kobi.

Nana Agradaa’s alleged ‘Sika Gari’ frauds..

The fetish priestess has allegedly been using her ‘Sika Gari’ which she claims costs Ghc1000 only to dupe people according to reports. Nana Agradaa said the ‘Sika Gari’ she owned is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals.

According to a young man who was duped, after making his way to the Sowutuom location where the self-styled priestess operates from, he was requested to hand over the Ghc1000 he had brought to acquire the “Sika Gari” which he immediately did.

After collecting his money, Nana Agradaa now told him to go and bring an additional Ghc15,000 before he can get the sika gari.

According to her, she will bless the additional money for him when he brings it to get the sika gari. She said failure to bring the additional Ghc15,000 means certain death for the young man, which is how she allegedly blackmails her victims many of whom leave her operation room in fear.

Realizing he has been played, the youngman who asked not be named asked that his Ghc1,000 cedis be given back to him since he was no longer interested in the scheme.

Nana Agradaa refused and ordered him to be pushed out by her boys who were employed to beat and manhandle “headstrong customers” like him apparently.

According to him, he later saw many angry people outside who were afraid to talk because they had been threatened with death or beatings should they misbehave or make noise to alert other would-be victims.

