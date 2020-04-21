Coronavirus: 7 International ‘Ashawos’ arrested and tested in Bolga

Seven Nigerian sex workers who were illegally residing in Ghana and believed to be profitably plying their trade were arrested and tested for COVID-19 in the Upper East region.

The illegal immigrants’ sources say sought refuge in Kongo in the Nabdam District but were picked up by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service upon a tip-off.

According to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the arrest was effected following complains and reports from residents of the area.

“We discovered a group of Nigerians, seven in number all-female around Kongo. And we took their particulars and handed them over to the Ghana Health Service,” Public Relations Officer of the Service Martin Soyeh told Bolgatanga based A1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to him, the seven ladies were subjected to tests for COVID-19 upon their arrest adding that “The information gathered is that the seven tested negative.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service is set to deport them.

“We are waiting to process and repatriate them since they are foreigners and do not have the requisite documents to live in the country,” he added.

The Upper East region currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 who are currently under treatment at the treatment center situated at the Regional hospital.

Source: MyNewsGh.com