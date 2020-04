Nigeria on Tuesday saw her COVID-19 cases leading to 782.

This was as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that the country recorded 117 new cases of the deadly virus.

In a tweet, the NCDC said 59 cases were recorded in Lagos and 14 in Kano.

The country’s COVID-19 deaths have risen to 25, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

