‘I Was Really Suicidal’, Justin Bieber Reveals

American singer, Justin Bieber, has revealed that he was really suicidal at some point in his life. The multiple Grammy award winner, who recently released a song titled ‘Holy’ featuring Chance The Rapper, shared this piece of information in a special documentary titled ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ posted on YouTube.

In his words:

“There was times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this (pain) than feel this.”

